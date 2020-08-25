ALDE supports the Liberal Party in the Montenegrin elections

PODGORICA – President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), Hans van Baalen, supported the Liberal Party in the upcoming parliamentary and local elections, the party announced.

According to Vijesti, van Baalen wished Montenegrin liberals and its leader Andrija Popović success in the elections on 30 August, saying that the upcoming elections are crucial for the stability of Montenegro, as a NATO member, and added that Montenegro’s European future is certain and that he expects Montenegro’s EU membership soon.

The Liberal Party will run in the parliamentary elections in the coalition “Decisively for Montenegro” together with the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, while in the Kotor local elections the LP will run independently.