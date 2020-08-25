Next round of the expert-level dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on 27 August

BELGRADE – The next expert meeting in the context of the political dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be held on Thursday, confirmed Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy of the EU, Radio Free Europe reports.

“Following the resumption of the dialogue on the highest level in July, the dialogue continues with a series of meetings on the expert level. We can confirm that the meetings will take place on August 27”, Massrali said.

This will be the third meeting on the expert level, between the teams led by Marko Đurić and Skënder Hyseni. As a part of the dialogue, the teams met in Brussels on two occasions last month, on July 23 and 30. The issues discussed at these meetings included missing and displaced persons, as well as economic issues.

There is no confirmation from the EU headquarters which will be the topics of discussion at the next meeting, RFE reports.