Thaçi asks Kosovo MPs to extend the mandate of the Hague Specialist Chambers

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi wrote a letter to the Assembly of Kosovo asking it to amend of the Law on Specialist Chambers, namely the article on the mandate of this court established to prosecute and try alleged crimes of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Gazeta Express reports.

The Law on Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, otherwise known as the KSC Statute, was adopted by the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo on 3 August 2015. In a video message on Monday, Thaçi called on MPs to extend the mandate of this Court beyond an initial five years.

The President’s Office proposed the following amendment: “The mandate of the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office shall continue until notification of competition is made by the Council of the European Union, in consultation with the Government of the Republic of Kosovo.”