Edi Rama supports Đukanović in the forthcoming election in Montenegro

TIRANA – Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama released a video message of support to Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović on Wednesday, a few days before the August 30 parliamentary elections, N1 reports.

Rama lent support to Đukanović’s ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) saying that the two kindred countries have deep, special ties. He said that the decisions to be taken in the next few days by Montenegrins are very important to Albania and the entire region.

“It’s not up to me to judge what you (Đukanović) have not yet done for Montenegro, I leave that to your people… What I can say (to the people of Montenegro) is that without a doubt what Đukanović has done for Montenegro and the region should be the pride of every citizen of Montenegro,” Rama said and warned that the risk of regression is always present.