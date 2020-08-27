EPP supports its member Bosniak Party in Montenegrin election

BRUSSELS – European People’s Party wished its associate member Bošnjačka (Bosniak) Party success in Sunday’s election in Montenegro.

“We endorse the campaign, in which their youth and women play a key role, and their clear plan to build a prosperous, independent & European Montenegro and strengthen the rule of law”, EPP tweeted.

Bošnjačka represents the minority Bosniak community in Montenegro, winning two seats in the Assembly in the previous election. It is the only EPP member party from Montenegro.

Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament, as well as the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, also endorsed their members and associates in the lead up to the elections.