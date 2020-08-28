Lajčak: Negotiations were not straightforward, but we are a step closer to the goal

BRUSSELS – EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak assessed that yesterday’s round of technical negotiations was by no means straightforward, but that they generated constructive dialogue.

“It brought us a step closer to the ultimate goal of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo”, Lajčak wrote on his Facebook page.

The technical dialogue, involving Kosovo’s Skënder Hyseni and Serbia’s Marko Đurić, resumed yesterday following a short summer break.

“These were difficult talks, in many ways unpleasant, because we had to face the claims of the other side, that there are allegedly no problems of the missing persons, that there are no problems of internally displaced persons and refugees, with the denial of claims that there are 18,000 usurped houses and apartments in Kosovo and Metohija”, said Đurić after the meeting, adding that he was “fed up with lies from Pristina”, KoSSev reports.

He said that the Serbian side expects Miroslav Lajčak to finalize the Agreement on the Association of Serb Municipalities, but also that the reactions of the international community to “incorrect” and “harmful” claims about discussing mutual recognition must be much sharper.

On the other hand, Skënder Hyseni accused the Serbian side of being unconstructive. He claims that an agreement on a comprehensive agreement has been reached in principle, but that the Serbian side has now, allegedly, returned to the already agreed elements.

“Serbia has made efforts to reopen certain chapters of the comprehensive agreement on which we have reached an agreement in principle. All this confirms that concern, that concern that I expressed – that Serbia intends to put on the table issues that have only one goal – for the process to fall into something that we will not accept at all,” Hyseni said after meeting, Koha reported.