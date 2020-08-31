Đukanović: Together with partners, we have 40 seats; the fight for majority is still ongoing

PODGORICA – Leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović announced that according to the party’s projections, the coalition around it has 30 seats in the new parliament, one more than the projection of Centre for Monitoring and Research, which has it at 29. He said that, together with traditional political partners (SPD, SD and minorities), DPS has 40 seats, one short of the majority, and that the fight for the parliamentary majority is still ongoing. He commended the, as he described it, the democratic atmosphere of the election day, and expressed hope that Montenegro will remain multi-ethnic democracy.