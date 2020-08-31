Montenegro to continue respecting international obligations and implementing EU reforms, opposition agrees

PODGORICA – According to Vijesti, leaders of the three opposition coalitions, which, following the election, together have 41 or 42 out of 81 seats in the Assembly, have met today to agree on the principles of the new Government. Zdravko Krivokapić, Aleksa Bečić and Dritan Abazović agreed that the first principle will be for Montenegro to continue implementing international obligations to which the country has committed. The second principle includes undertaking all necessary reforms in order for the country to join the EU as soon as possible. The third principle puts the expertise of the future members of Government as the first criteria for their selection, while the fourth includes a commitment to the Constitution and the laws, with the revision of some legislation, including the controversial Law on Religion. Opposition coalitions invited minority communities to support the future Government.