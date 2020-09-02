Brussels confirms Vučić and Hoti meeting on 7 September

BRUSSELS – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet in Brussels next Monday, 7 September, to hold another round of dialogue at the highest political level, confirmed EU Spokesman Peter Stano. He announced that on the eve of the Brussels meeting, expert meetings will be held in which the discussion on already open issues will continue: missing and displaced persons, as well as economic cooperation. These talks will take place throughout the weekend, ie on Saturday and Sunday. Before this Brussels meeting, Vučić and Hoti will meet in the US capital, Washington, at a meeting scheduled for September 4 in White House.