Pisonero: EU expects calm and inclusive political dialogue in Montenegro

BRUSSELS – The European Commission is closely monitoring political developments following the 30 August elections in Montenegro, tweeted Ana Pisonero, European Commission’s Spokesperson.

She said that the EU looks forward to the constitution of a new parliament and believes that the new government will continue Montenegro’s steady path towards the European Union.

Pisonero added that the EU expects calm, restraint and inclusive dialogue.

“We expect calm and restraint, an inclusive political dialogue, as well as respect for EU values, which include respect of minorities in Montenegro”, Pisonero said.

She emphasised that freedom of assembly is a fundamental right, but should be exercised without prejudice to public health and full respect Rule of Law, and public order.