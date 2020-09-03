Grenell: Kosovo and Serbia deserve economic normalization, let’s put politics aside

WASHINGTON – “I am more focused on the young people of Kosovo and Serbia than the talks between their leaders at the White House”, said the US Special Envoy for Kosovo Richard Grenell, N1 reported.

Grenell wrote on Twitter that the people of Kosovo and Serbia deserve economic normalization and the chance to create a vibrant economy.

“Let’s put politics aside”, Grenell concluded.

Meanwhile, President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi encouraged the Kosovo delegation to take courageous steps towards a peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo.

“I applaud the leadership of the White House, President Donald Trump and Ambassador Richard Grenell to bring Kosovo and Serbia together again, in pursuit of a peace deal”, Thaçi wrote on Twitter.

President of Serbia Vučić, in a video message on Instagram, stated that the meeting in the White House will not be easy, but that the Serbian delegation will do its best to reach a compromise on important economic issues.

“We want peace, we want stability, we want the progress of Belgrade, Pristina and our entire region, and above all, we will have to take care of our people in Kosovo,” Vučić said.

During today’s session, the Government of Serbia adopted the Declaration of Support for the Activities of the President of the Republic, which refer to the talks with the representatives of Kosovo.

With the adopted declaration, the government supports the activities of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on the occasion of the upcoming talks between Belgrade and Pristina in Washington.

They added that the members of the government wished for a unified position that the actions of the President of the Republic so far are oral to protect the interests of Serbia, as well as that progress, is expected from the upcoming talks regarding open economic issues.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti are scheduled to meet at the White House later on Thursday for talks which are supposed to focus on economic relations.