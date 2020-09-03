New Heads of EU delegations appointed to North Macedonia, Montenegro and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – European Commission welcomed the appointment of the new Heads of EU Delegation to North Macedonia David Geer, Head of the EU Office in Kosovo Tomaš Szunyog and Oana Cristina Popa EU Ambassador in Montenegro. “Pleased to meet them virtually and discuss the advancement of EU-Western Balkans relations together with Heads of Delegation in Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Angelina Eichorst, Managing Director European External Action Service”, wrote on Twitter Genoveva Ruiz Calavera, Director for Western Balkans in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.