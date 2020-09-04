Kosovo and Serbia agree to economic normalisation, White House announces

WASHINGTON – President of the United States Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to economic normalization, the official White House Twitter profile posted.

“Another historic agreement reached by this President to make the world a more peaceful, prosperous place”, tweeted Judd Deere, White House Deputy Press Secretary.

A photograph released by Reuters journalist Jeff Mason shows the signing ceremony with the delegations of Kosovo and Serbia in the Oval Office.

The details of the agreement are still unknown.