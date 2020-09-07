Vučić: We harmonised issues of missing and displaced people, opened the topic of Community of Serb Municipalities

BRUSSELS – The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said in Brussels after new round of Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue under the auspices of the EU that Belgrade and Pristina “essentially harmonised” the issue of missing and displaced people as well as some economic topics, and opened “two new ones”, N1 reports.

“One of the new issues opened today is the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSM) in Kosovo and mutual property and financial topics,” Vućić said, after the high-level meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák.

“The most important and most difficult issues are ahead of us. We disagree on a number of them, and it will be complicated,” Vučić told reporters.

He promised that after a new government was formed, those who took part in talks with Pristina would inform the Parliament about them.

The heads of the two experts’ teams, Marko Đurić of Belgrade and Skender Hyseni of Pristina, will continue negotiations about CSM on September 17, while the next high-level meeting is scheduled for September 28 in Brussels.