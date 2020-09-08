Pisonero: The EU expects dialogue and acceleration of reforms from Montenegro

BRUSSELS – In the current post-election context in Montenegro, the European Union expects calmness, restraint, inclusive political dialogue and respect for the principles of the Union, said the European Commission’s Spokesperson Ana Pisonero.

She assessed for the Voice of America that with the great turnout in the elections, Montenegrin citizens showed their readiness to decide on their own future.

According to her, the upcoming constitution of the new parliament and the formation of a new government are the sole responsibility of Montenegrin political actors.

“In recent years, the Union has strengthened cooperation with partners in the Western Balkans on resilience, cyber security and strategic communication to better prepare them to face any unacceptable impact,” a European Commission’s Spokesperson said when asked if Brussels was worried that foreign actors could use the current situation in Montenegro to encourage instability.

Pisonero said that the EU expects the constitution of a new parliament and the formation of a new government “which will continue Montenegro’s stable path towards the Union”.

“Montenegro has come a long way in the process of joining the Union and the coming months must be used to deepen and accelerate political and economic reforms, especially in the area of ​​the rule of law, where the next step is fulfilling the obligations from Chapters 23 and 24,” Pisonero said.

She added that the new Montenegrin government, when formed, is expected to address citizens’ expectations regarding progress in the accession process, as well as the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The European Union is fully committed to further supporting Montenegro’s EU accession process, as well as the economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis, including through the forthcoming economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans,” said Ana Pisonero.