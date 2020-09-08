Serbia to participate in the third phase of testing Chinese vaccine

BELGRADE – The China National Biotech Group (CNBG) and the company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. announced that additional countries including Serbia as well, have agreed to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of their coronavirus vaccines, N1 reported.

Serbia and Pakistan are among countries that have agreed to participate in the third phase of testing, as Chinese companies are asking for more data from abroad for final approvals of a potential vaccine, as decreasing number of new infections in China makes this country an unsatisfactory place for testing, according to Reuters.

In order to obtain a permit for mass use of vaccines, pharmaceutical companies must prove that they are safe and efficient enough, based on the data collected in the extensive third phase of clinical trials, the agency reminds.

China has already allowed two CNBG vaccines and one vaccine produced by Sinovac to be given to limited groups of people who face a higher risk of infection, such as medical workers.

Both CNBG vaccines will be tested in Serbia, while Pakistan will test a vaccine developed by the Beijing subsidiary of that company, CNBG Vice President Zhang Yuntao stated.

Health minister: Conditions for testing the vaccine are not met

Health Minister Zlatibor Lončar said that the conditions for the Chinese vaccine to be tested in Serbia were not met, reports Nova.rs.

He added that the ministry will inform the citizens when the vaccine “reaches a certain stage and requires to be tested in Serbia”, but also when the vaccine meets all the conditions in the Medicine and Medical Devices Agency in Serbia.

Lončar stressed that Serbia will be among the first to receive a vaccine that is safe and fulfils all conditions.

On the other side, epidemiologist Zoran Radovanović reminded of government’s “spin” when it comes to vaccination against coronavirus.