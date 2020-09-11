Albania approves agreement with EU on Macro-Financial Assistance

TIRANA – Albanian government approved the agreement between Albania and the European Union for Macro-Financial Assistance to Albania in the amount of 180 million Euros, RTI reported. The EU approved the decision to make macro-financial assistance available to the countries of the Western Balkans and the enlargement countries of Eastern Europe in the context of the crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic and from this assistance on 25 May 2020. The amount that Albania received is a form of a soft lown with an indicative interest rate of about 0.5% with current financial market conditions.