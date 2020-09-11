Hoti: Visa liberalization is a boost to the European integration process

BRUSSELS – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, paid an official visit to Brussels yesterday, where he was hosted in separate meetings by the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, members of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as by the Friendship Group for Kosovo which consists of members of the European Parliament, the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

In these meetings with the highest representatives of the EP, Hoti called on for the citizens of Kosovo to be enabled to move freely in the Schengen Area as soon as possible, emphasizing that Kosovo has already met all the criteria for visa liberalization and continues to prioritize the fight against corruption and the rule of law.

Prime Minister Hoti expressed his gratitude to President Sassoli for the support he has given to Kosovo towards the European path, emphasizing that Kosovo is committed to its European agenda and has continued its work for years in order to meet all the criteria.

“Kosovo’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration remains the most important strategic objective for our society. European values are embodied in our society”, stated Prime Minister Hoti.

Additionally, Kosovo Prime Minister participated in the meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by David McAllister as well as in the first meeting of the Friendship Group for Kosovo in the European Parliament.