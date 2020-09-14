Enlargement Package on the agenda of the Commission possibly on 6 October

BRUSSELS – European Commission may discuss the Enlargement Package, including individual reports on EU candidates and potential candidate countries, on 6 October. This was published in the list of the possible items for College of the Commissioners agendas from 9 September 2020 to 28 October 2020, which was released last week. The planning is indicative and the President may at any moment in time, decide to change the planning and/or to call for additional College meetings. The previous Enlargement Package was released in May 2019, with this year’s one being postponed due to COVID-19.