Lajčak announces financial claims as tomorrow’s agenda; Đurić: CSM is the first topic for Serbia

BRUSSELS / BELGRADE – EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak announced on Twitter that financial claims between the two sides will be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting, while the issue of the non-majority community will be left for the coming days.

Both topics are very complex, and President Vučić and Prime Minister Hoti agreed their negotiators will follow up on them.

Negotiator on behalf of the Serbian side and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Đurić, responded to his tweet, thanking Lajčák for hosting the meeting and emphasizing that, at least for Serbia, the first item on tomorrow’s agenda will be the Community of Serb majority municipalities, which was agreed under EU facilitation 7 and a half years ago.

Thank you for hosting the meeting. First topic on the agenda tomorrow will be the Community of Serb majority municipalities. At least for the Serbian side. The one agreed under EU facilitation 7 and a half years ago. This one. https://t.co/9RLpeU5ghp — Марко Ђурић (@markodjuric) September 16, 2020

Shortly afterwards, Đurić added another tweet: “P.S. Property issues may be on the agenda tomorrow too. We have a lot to say about this issue. (private, church, and state property)”.