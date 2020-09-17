Christian Danielsson takes over as Head of EC’s Representation in Sweden

BRUSSELS – Christian Danielsson, former Director-General for Enlargement at the European Commission in Brussels, took over as the Head of the Commission’s Representation in Sweden on Wednesday. Deputy Director-General Maciej Popowski is the acting Director-General until the appointment of the new one.

The Commission appointed Mr Danielsson as new Head of the Representation in Sweden on 15 July, after almost seven years as the Director-General for Enlargement, a position he assumed in 2013.

Today is my first day as Head of the Commission’s Representaion in Sweden. Excited @ec_stockholmrep — Christian Danielsson (@DanielssonEU) September 16, 2020

Multiple EU diplomats and experts from the region thanked Danielsson for his service as the Director-General.

Prior to his post as Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (NEAR), Danielsson was Deputy Secretary-General in the Secretariat-General.

With 39 years of professional career predominantly in high-level positions in the European Commission, Mr Christian Danielsson brings very significant knowledge and experience in EU affairs into his new post, European Commission stated.

Maciej Popowski, the new acting Director-General, has been a Deputy Director-General for Enlargement since 2016. Previously, he served as Deputy Secretary-General at the European External Action Service and Head of Cabinet of European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek.