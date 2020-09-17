Constitutive session of the Assembly of Montenegro to take place on 23 September

PODGORICA – Constitutive session of the new Montenegrin parliament will be held next Wednesday, on 23 September, said President of the previous Assembly of Montenegro, Ivan Brajović, following consultations with the representatives of electoral lists, Vijesti reported.

“I proposed to my colleagues to hold the constitutive session of the new Parliament on Wednesday, 23 September. This proposal was unanimously approved,” Brajović said in a video file posted on the YouTube channel of Montenegro’s parliament.

It was announced from the Assembly that Brajović proposed that the agenda of the First-Consultative Session includes: Report of the State Electoral Commission on the results for the election of deputies; Election of the President of the Assembly; Determining the number of vice presidents and electing the vice president of the Assembly; and Election of the President and members of the Administrative Board of Parliament.

The State Election Commission on Monday determined the final results of Montenegro’s parliamentary election on 30 August.

According to the official results of the parliamentary elections, the coalition “Decisively for Montenegro! DPS – Milo Đukanović” won 30 seats, the coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” 27, the coalition “Peace is our nation” ten, and the platform “Black and White” four seats.

The Social Democrats and the Bosniak Party will have three deputies each, while the Social Democratic Party won two.

The Albanian list “Nik Đeljošaj- Genci Nimanbegu” and the coalition “Jednoglasno” will have one representative each.

Dritan Abazović, leader of the URA movement, said that the opposition had a proposal for the president of the Parliament but he didn’t want to tell who he was.