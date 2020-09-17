Lajčak: Today’s discussion on financial claims and property concluded

BRUSSELS – EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak said that today’s conversation with representatives of Belgrade Marko Djuric and Pristina Skender Hysnei concerned financial claims and property and would continue, as well as that the complexity and sensitivity of the topic were confirmed in the discussion. Despite Đurić’s comment that the first topic for Serbia at today’s meeting was the Community of Serbian Municipalities, there has been no news that this topic was also discussed.