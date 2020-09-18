Dodik voted against recognition of Kosovo, Džaferović and Komšić in favor

SARAJEVO – The three-member Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina did not adopt the decision on the recognition of Kosovo’s independence yesterday, because the Serb member of the Presidency Milorad Dodik, voted against. The Croatian member of the Presidency Željko Komšić and the Bosniak member Šefik Džaferović, voted in favor of this proposal.

After the regular and two extraordinary sessions of the Presidency, Komšić addressed the press.

“Mr Dodik did not accept the recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, we voted 2-1 for that decision. Dodik was against and it will be a topic in the coming weeks. It is to be expected that Dodik will request a NSRS session and present those topics where Kosovo is connected. It’s a risky story that could escalate into a secession story, and I guess you all know where that would lead,” Komšić said.

Dodik voted against the proposal, arguing that the country’s Serb-majority Republika Srpska (RS) entity does not see Kosovo as independent and that such a move would breach the integrity of neighbouring Serbia.

Also, during the second extraordinary session, voting took place on the transfer of the BiH embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on the request of Dodik. However, Komšić and Džaferović voted against.