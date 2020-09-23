Assembly of Montenegro holds inaugural session, Democrats leader Bečić nominated for Speaker

PODGORICA – New Assembly of Montenegro is holding its inaugural session today, with the election of the Speaker being one of the points of the agenda. Leader of the opposition Democrats Aleksa Bečić has been nominated for this position, while it appears that the opposition has settled on Zdravko Krivokapić as the candidate for the Prime Minister. Krivokapić was at the helm of “For the Future of Montenegro” coalition, which won 27 seats, while “Peace is our Nation”, coalition around the Democrats, won 10. URA movement has 4 MPs, enough for opposition majority. All 81 mandates of MPs have been verified.