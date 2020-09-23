Oana Cristina Popa officially takes office as EU Ambassador to Montenegro

PODGORICA – Newly appointed Head of Delegation of the European Union to Montenegro, Mrs Oana-Cristina Popa, presented her credentials today to H.E. President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Djukanovic, and officially took office as the EU Ambassador in Podgorica.

“I am honoured to serve as EU Ambassador to Montenegro, a country known throughout Europe for its freedom-loving people, rich cultural heritage and breath-taking landscapes”, Ambassador Popa said.

“My team and I will spare no efforts to bring the EU closer to Montenegrin citizens and Montenegrin citizens closer to the EU. In this nationwide endeavour, I look forward to working together with Montenegrin institutions, civil society, the media, international partners and all relevant political, social and economic stakeholders”, she added.

Popa said that Montenegro is already well advanced in the EU accession process and that the months ahead must be used to deepen and speed up political and economic reforms, particularly on the rule of law area, where the next milestone ahead is meeting the Interim Benchmarks for the Rule of Law Chapters 23 and 24.

“If we all work together, guided by our shared European values, I am certain that the time ahead can bring further progress, creating more opportunities and prosperity for Montenegrin citizens and businesses alike”, Popa said.

Ambassador Oana-Cristina Popa was appointed as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Montenegro by High Representative Josep Borrell in June 2020, in the framework of a regular rotation of EU Heads of Delegations.

Ambassador Popa previously served as Romanian Ambassador to Croatia and Serbia. The Ambassador holds a PhD in History and International Relations. She is the first female Ambassador to head the EU Delegation in Montenegro.