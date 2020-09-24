Hoti: There will be no talk of the Community of Serb municipalities in the upcoming dialogue with Belgrade

PRISTINA – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said today that the Community of Serb municipalities will not be discussed in the upcoming dialogue with Serbia and that this is a closed topic for Kosovo with the agreements reached in 2013 and 2015 in Brussels, FoNet reports.

The next round of dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, scheduled for September 28th in Brussels, has been called into question by Pristina’s alleged refusal to discuss the Community of Serb municipalities.

Hoti said that the topic would not be reopened, adding that he does not know whether the meeting announced for September 28 will be canceled, Gazeta Express reports.

“This topic will not be discussed, because it was closed by the agreement from 2013, and then by another agreement on the principles from 2015, which improve the agreement from 2013. So, this is not a topic that will be opened in the process of dialogue. I don’t know if the meeting will be held in Brussels. We will see in the coming days,” Hoti said.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that Serbia is ready for talks in Brussels on September 28.

“We are ready for talks, the Community of Serbi municipalities is an unavoidable topic and we will insist on that,” Vučić told reporters.

Asked whether it was discussed that Belgrade-Pristina talks take place with the participation and greater role of the United States, he said that he would not answer that, because it is a “complex issue”. In the best faith, we will continue negotiations under the auspices of the EU, Vučić said.