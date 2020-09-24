Marković: It is time for Montenegro to work together with the EU to intensify the next phase of negotiations

PODGORICA – Montenegro has made strong steps when it comes to European integration, opened all negotiating chapters and the time is coming when Montenegro can work together with the European Union on intensifying the next phase of negotiations, Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković said today, after talks with the new Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro Oana Cristina Popa, reports FoNet.

“Now we have a good foundation and a higher level of institutional competencies. Montenegro is on the right path,” Marković said, the Government of Montenegro announced.

He thanked the EU for its continuous support for the reforms and transformation of Montenegrin society, and expressed special gratitude for the generous help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Popa said that the EU firmly believes that the Western Balkans belong to the Union and pointed out that in the coming period it is important to focus on two key priorities. These are, as she stated, overcoming the crisis caused by COVID-19 and working on European integration, with a special emphasis on fulfilling the criteria in Chapters 23 and 24, in order to start closing other negotiating chapters. For both of these priorities, Popa pointed out the importance of a functional public administration and ensuring continuity in action.