Picula: RCC’s Balkan Barometer data are the basis of understanding the needs of citizens

BRUSSELS – European Parliament Rapporteur for Montenegro Tonino Picula said during the meeting of European Parliament Working Group on the Western Balkans that the new Regional Cooperation Council’s Balkan Barometer shows that the region’s biggest concerns remain the economic situation, corruption and brain drain, as well as declining confidence in the rule of law, the media and political parties. “Such data are the basis for understanding the needs of citizens,” Picula wrote on his Twitter account. Balkan Barometer is an annual survey of public opinion and business sentiments in six Western Balkans economies, commissioned by the Regional Cooperation Council. It is examining aspirations and expectations on life and work, prevalent socio-economic and political trends and regional and European integration.