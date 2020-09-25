EU welcomes application for Constitutional Court vacancies in Albania

BRUSSELS – EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi greeted the launching of application procedures for the two Constitutional Court vacancies in Albania, Albanian Daily News reported.

Várhelyi also urged the Albanian authorities to back up this process immediately while reminding that this is a very important requirement by the EU Council for the country’s European path.

“I welcome the opening of application procedures for two vacancies of the Albanian Constitutional Court. Essential that all Albanian authorities support this process with no delay”, Várhelyi wrote on Twitter.

He added that this is a key requirement of EU Council Conclusions prior to the First Intergovernmental Conference.

“EU continues to support Albania on its accession path”, Várhelyi concluded.

According to Albanian Daily News, previously President of Albania, Ilir Meta pronounced the opening of the procedure for filling the vacancy in the Constitutional Court. This vacancy was created after the premature end of the mandate of former judge of the Constitutional Court, Besnik Imeraj, who resigned in January 2018.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Albanian Parliament launched the application procedure for the vacant position for a member of the Constitutional Court so as to fill the early vacancy created by expiration before the legal deadline of Fator Lulo’s mandate.