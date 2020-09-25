Izetbegović: ‘Mini-Schengen’ is a good chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO – The President of the Party of Democratic Action, Bakir Izetbegović, said yesterday that ‘mini-Schengen’ will be a good exercise for the European Union and that it is a chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Izetbegović assessed ‘mini-Schengen’ as a good idea for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Western Balkans. “It is not a political association, it is not Greater Albania or Greater Serbia. It is an economic association. ‘Mini-Schengen’ will be a good exercise for the EU,” Izetbegović said, FoNet reports.