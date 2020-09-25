Picula: I expect a quick formation of the government in Montenegro

BRUSSELS – The newly elected Parliament of Montenegro, as the most important representative and legislative body, must nurture a culture of cooperation, dialogue and constructive debate, despite obvious political differences, because that is the key to successful parliamentary democracy, said the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Montenegro Tonino Picula, Nova.rs reported.

He said that commencement of work of the new Parliament of Montenegro is the first step towards the formation of the new government.

Picula stressed that statement made by the newly appointed president of the Parliament Aleksa Bečić, is highly encouraging, adding that he announced resumption of reforms and emphasized the importance of the EU path.

“I expect continuous and productive cooperation with the new Parliament of Montenegro, committed work on Montenegro’s progress, especially in key areas of the negotiation process. As the most important representation body, the new Parliament must cherish cooperation, dialogue and constructive discussions, despite political differences. That’s the key for successful parliamentary democracy”, said Picula.

He added that unfortunately, the new Parliament will have only 19 female MPs, three less than in the previous one.

Picula assessed that institutions, symbols and the Constitution of Montenegro deserve maximum respect.

He called on all political actors in Montenegro to respect state symbols and institutions of Montenegro and act in accordance with constitutional principles.