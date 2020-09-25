Popa: Montenegro will continue to have unequivocal EU support

PODGORICA – Montenegro will have the full support of Brussels and its member states in the upcoming phases of integration into the European Union, it was assessed at the meeting between the Montenegro’s Chief Negotiator with European Union Aleksandar Drljević and the newly appointed Head of the EU Delegation in Podgorica, Oana Cristina Popa, Vijesti reports.

As the General Secreteriat of the Government of Montenegro announced, Drljević pointed out that Montenegro”shows its determination to become the first next member of the EU “every day with dedicated work on the implementation of reforms and continuous progress in the negotiation process”.

“The opening of the last negotiation chapter was a positive signal and encouragement for us to continue at a more intensive pace towards closing the chapters. The rule of law must remain in the focus of the negotiating structure, because, especially at this stage of negotiations, progress in chapters 23 and 24 will determine overall dynamics of negotiations,” Drljević said.

Popa emphasized the support that the EU will continue to provide to Montenegro and pointed out that only joint work, based on European values, can bring additional progress and open opportunities for prosperity and a better quality of life for Montenegrin citizens.

After the meeting with Drljević, Popa met with potential mandatary for the formation of the Montenegrin government Zdravko Krivokapić.

“We will work together on faster integration of Montenegro into the EU with a special focus on Chapters 23 and 24,” Krivokapić wrote on his Twitter account.