Ruiz Calavera met with Albania’s Chief Negotiator Zef Mazi

BRUSSELS – Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission Genoveva Ruiz Calavera held a meeting with Albania’s Chief Negotiator Zef Mazi today. Calavera wrote on her Twitter account that the two have reviewed Albania’s progress ahead of enlargement package and underlined the importance of continuing reforms. “Look forward to working together on EU accession negotiations”, Calavera concluded.