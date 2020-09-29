Ruiz Calavera met with Montenegro’s Chief Negotiator Aleksandar Drljević

BRUSSELS – Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission Genoveva Ruiz Calavera held a meeting with Montenegro’s Chief Negotiator with the European Union Aleksandar Drljević. Riuz Calavera wrote on her Twitter account that they reviewed Montenegro’s progress ahead of enlargement package. “We underlined importance of future government meeting interim benchmarks on RoL and continuing reforms towards EU accession”, wrote Ruiz Calavera.