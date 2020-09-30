Albania-Kosovo joint meeting on October 2

TIRANA – The governments of Albania and Kosovo will hold a joint meeting on 2 October in Shkodra, where they are expected to sign 15 new agreements and also to evaluate the implementation of the preliminary agreements, Albanian Daily News reported.

Kosovo and Albania will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation for the establishment of the digital corridor 5G, and facilitation of future movement between Kosovo’s economy ministry and Albania’s infrastructure ministry.

Among the major agreements to be signed in Shkodra are cooperation in the health sector amid the pandemic as well as in cases of natural disasters.

Another important decision has to do with establishing a work group for the creation of the Mutual Fund for the Support of the Presevo Valley.

In addition, the two governments will discuss the facilitation of border procedures as well as cooperation in education, cultural and sports activities.