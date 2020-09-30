EPP calls for the implementation of changes to the Electoral Code in Albania

BRUSSELS – The European People’s Party has issued a statement regarding the latest political developments in Albania, following discussions in the EPP Political Assembly, Radio Tirana International (RTI) reported. The EPP calls for the implementation of changes to the Electoral Code, as agreed between the political parties on “5 June”, as unilateral changes, as noted, are against the OSCE-ODIHR recommendations. EPP emphasizes that free and fair elections of 2021 will be a precondition for Albania’s integration into the EU.