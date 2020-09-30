EU will invest 50 million euros in the reconstruction of cultural monuments in Albania

“The reconstruction process is a process for economic and social empowerment. This project will bring much more work, consumption and tourists that will bring even more income”, Rama told.

Rama recalled how the EU stood by Albania in the most difficult moments and the record contribution they gave to the Donors’ Conference.

“European taxpayers’ money is the direct responsibility of the European Union,” Rama said, urging those who cast doubt on the transparency of the use of the funds.

Prime Minister Rama concluded that this agreement with the EU the jewel that crowns the work that has been done over the years for the revitalization of cultural monuments, many of which saved while on the verge of annihilation.