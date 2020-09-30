Ruçi seeks support of EU Countries’ Parliament for opening accession negotiations

TIRANA – Speaker of Albanian Parliament, Gramoz Ruçi, asked for the support of EU Member States regarding the opening of accession negotiations as soon as possible, Albanian Daily News reported.

The help was asked through a letter sent on Tuesday to all Speakers of the Parliaments and Senates of EU Member states, in which Ruçi also thanked the EU for the support given to Albania in its path towards EU.

“Albanian Parliament is also committed to supporting important reforms in the framework of Albania’s European integration, such as electoral reform, justice reform and fulfilling the recommendations of the European Council, for the preparation of the negotiating framework”, Ruçi wrote.

He concluded that Albania is confident that they will have the support of the parliaments and senates of the member states so that the negotiations open as soon as possible and discussion of their chapters begins.