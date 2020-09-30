Ruiz Calavera met with advisor to the PM of Kosovo Gazmend Qorraj

BRUSSELS – Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission Genoveva Ruiz Calavera held a meeting with the advisor to the PM of Kosovo Gazmend Qorraj and the Director of Department of Development Assistance at Office of the Prime Minister Florim Canolli. Riuz Calavera wrote on her Twitter account that they reviewed Kosovo’s progress ahead of enlargement package. “It is important to continue reforms and ensure effective coordination of EU-related affairs”, wrote Ruiz Calavera.