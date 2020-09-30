Várhelyi: Meeting with Bosnia’s Presidency members was promising

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi said that he had a promising discussion with the three members of Bosnia’s Presidency and welcomed their commitment to implement priorities the European Commission defined for BiH to tackle on its path towards EU candidate status, Fena reported.

Šefik Džaferovic, Milorad Dodik and Željko Komšić met with Várhelyi, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and EU High Representative Josep Borrell today in Brussels to discuss Bosnia’s progress on the country’s path towards EU membership.

“Promising discussion with Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Šefik Džaforvić, Milorad Dodik, Željko Komšić, in Brussels today. Welcome their commitment to implement 14 key priorities with determination so BiH swiftly advances towards candidate status. I count on them to deliver”, Várhelyi wrote.

In May last year, the European Commission adopted its Opinion on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU membership application in which it determined 14 key priorities for the country to fulfil in order to be recommended for initiating EU accession talks.