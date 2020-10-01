Maas: Germany supports the begining of EU negotiations with North Macedonia

BERLIN – North Macedonia and the EU enlargement process are one of the priorities of the German presidency of the Union, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas, N1 reported.

During a joint video press conference, after an online meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, Maas reiterated that Germany supports the beginning of EU negotiations with North Macedonia by the end of the year.

Maas pointed out that he had a constructive conversation with Osmani on the topic of European cooperation.

“Our declared goal remains to hold the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia during the German presidency of the Union, which is the next logical step in the country’s accession to the EU,” Maas said.

Maas concluded that Germany will continue to support the European integration efforts of North Macedonia and regional cooperation.