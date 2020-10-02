Ruiz Calavera met with Serbian Ambassador to EU Ana Hrustanović

BRUSSELS – Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission Genoveva Ruiz Calavera held a meeting with Serbian Ambassador to EU Ana Hrustanović and a representative of Ministry for European Integration of Serbia Jugoslav Milačić yesterday. Ruiz Calavera said that they reviewed EU reform priorities ahead of publication of enlargement package. “I encouraged the new Serbian government to step up pace of reforms to accelerate EU accession negotiations”, wrote Ruiz Calavera on her Twitter account.