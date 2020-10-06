Várhelyi will visit the WB region this week to present Annual Reports and Economic and Investment Plans

TIRANA – Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi will visit Tirana on Wednesday and present the annual report on the countries of the Western Balkans, including Albania, Albanian Daily News.

The news is given by the EU Ambassador in Tirana Luigi Soreca, who writes that the Commissioner will speak tomorrow in the Parliament and will meet with President of the Republic Ilir Meta, Prime Minister Edi Rama, Chairman of Democratic Party Lulzim Basha, and members of the vetting bodies.

“European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will visit the region this week to present EU WB6 Annual reports and Economic/Investment Plans. He will be in Tirana to address Parliament and meet President Meta, Prime Minister Rama. He will also meet Democratic Chairman Basha and vetting bodies”, Soreca announced.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi will also visit Montenegro. On Friday afternoon in Podgorica, Várhelyi will meet with Montenegrin officials and leaders of the three-party coalition, which won a majority in the Assembly after the 30 August elections and is to form a government.

After that, Várhelyi is expected to visit Serbia on October 8.