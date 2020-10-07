BiH Presidency: EC report shows constant progress in fulfilling the 14 conditions from the Opinion of the EC

SARAJEVO – The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Šefik Džaferović, and the member of the Presidency, Milorad Dodik, talked today with the Head of the EU Delegation to BiH Johann Sattler, who presented the EC report on BiH for 2020, the Presidency announced.

The Presidency assessed that there was constant progress in fulfilling the 14 conditions from the Opinion of the European Commission, and in that context, they welcomed the continuous, as they stated, leadership role of the Presidency in the reform process.

The members of the Presidency consider the meetings with European officials in the institutions in Brussels a success and are convinced that the talks with the representatives of the largest institutions of the European Union will give additional impetus to the country’s European path.

Discussing the criteria in the Report on Bosnia and Herzegovina, limited progress was noted in some areas. The interlocutors agree that increased dynamics is needed in the process of reforming the judiciary and public administration, as well as strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The members of the Presidency pointed out that they were satisfied with the adoption of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans worth nine billion euros. The funds that the EU will invest in the long-term recovery of the region from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as in infrastructure projects, are of great importance for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s progress and this support package and infrastructure investments will accelerate the process of European integration of the Western Balkan countries, the statement said.