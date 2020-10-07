Hoti on the EC report: Progress has been made despite difficulties

PRISTINA – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said yesterday that the European Commission report on Kosovo shows that all conditions for visa liberalization have been met, Gazeta Express reports.

At a joint press conference with the EU Ambassador to Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog, Hoti assessed that the report shows that progress has been made.

“Today I received the report on Kosovo and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for economic recovery and convergence for the Western Balkans, from EU Ambassador Tomáš Szunyog. We have important projects ahead and together with our allies we will push them forward”, wrote Hoti on his Twitter account.

Today I received the report on Kosovo and the EU Economic and Investment Plan for economic recovery $ convergence for the Western Balkans, from @EUAmbKS Ambassador Tomáš Szunyog. We have important projects ahead and together with our allies we will push them forward. 🇽🇰 🤝 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/mVQqYYFvln — Avdullah Hoti (@Avdullah) October 6, 2020

He added that Kosovo’s greatest achievement in this process is the Stabilization and Association Agreement.

“The report rightly points out that Kosovo has met all the conditions for visa liberalization,” Hoti said.

He added that crime and corruption remain a problem.

50m euros for the macro-financial assistance program to Kosovo

The European Commission has approved 50m euros for the macro-financial assistance (MFA) program to Kosovo, FoNet reports.

It is stated in the press release that macro-financial assistance is part of the EU’s broader engagement with neighboring countries, as an extraordinary reaction of the EU to the crisis, Radio KiM reported.

As it is stated, the funds from MFA were made available in the form of long-term loans on very favorable terms, and will contribute to the improvement of macroeconomic stability and the creation of space for resource allocation in order to reduce the severe negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noted that the Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kosovo on July 30, worth up to 100m euros, divided into two equal installments. The memorandum harmonized nine conditions of practical policy for receiving the second tranche of aid, i.e. the measures should concern public finances and financial stability, youth unemployment, good governance and the fight against corruption, reads the European Commission press release.

It is added that the fulfillment of practical policy measures will be assessed before the payment of the second installment in the first half of 2021.