Džaferović: The relationship between the EU institutions and BiH will be continuous

BRUSSELS – The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović and members of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik and Željko Komšić met today with the European Parliament’s Special Rapporteur for BiH Paulo Rangel and with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

After the meeting, Džaferović said that BiH had achieved what it wanted in the EU institutions today, and that is to encourage the country’s European path, i.e. to accelerate it, reports Klix.ba.

“The most important thing from the meeting is that the relationship between the EU institutions and BiH will be continuous and constant. It is up to us in BiH to fulfill all obligations from the 14 priorities of the EC Opinion, but we will have strong support from EU institutions. We must turn to work with dedication”, Džaferović said.

Dodik said that he heard the commitment of the European institutions to the European perspective of BiH, through the expectations that the European institutions have.

He added that some measure needs to be found and that more understanding is needed for BiH as a complex country, a country facing many internal problems.

“We need to ensure the passage for some initiatives such as ‘Mini-Schengen’ or these 29 billion euros funds that are good for everyone in the region”, said Dodik.

Komšić said that they had performed in unison, pushed all the differences on the side and talked about their country, but also about the whole region.

“However, we are aware, as they are, that the 14 priority points we have to meet are not easy to meet, because if they were easy to meet, we would already be a member of the EU”, said Komšić.

As he said, the meeting was not dominated by a bureaucratic approach, but a correct attitude in the desire to help BiH on the path to the EU.