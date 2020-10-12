Lajčák: The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is clearly connected with the European future of Kosovo and Serbia

LUXEMBOURG – The EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, said today that the discussion before the EU foreign ministers on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue confirmed that the dialogue is clearly connected with the European future of Kosovo and Serbia.

On his Twitter account, Lajčák welcomed the opportunity to address the EU foreign ministers, adding that he is grateful for their genuine interest and strong support.

According to Radio Free Europe, Brussels officials have announced that Lajčák will travel to Belgrade and Pristina next week to talk to politicians there about “unblocking” the issue of the Community of Serb Municipalities.

Borrell: Reaching an agreement is a matter of months, not years

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, stated today that he believes that reaching an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina is a matter of months, not years, if both sides get involved constructively, FoNet reports.

“We support all initiatives and the United States is our important partner, but the European Union is a mediator in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue,” Borrell said after the meeting, adding that the dialogue continues, although it is a complex process, emotional for both sides, stating that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti recently held three meetings.

Borrell stated that both sides should prepare for the continuation of the dialogue, despite difficult issues, adding that reaching an agreement is a necessary condition on the road to the EU.

“Countries that want EU membership must fulfill the obligations related to good neighborly relations and mutual cooperation, and politicians should promote the policy of mutual trust,” Borrell said.

According to him, there is a European perspective for all the countries of the Western Balkans.

Grlić Radman to request EU foreign ministers’ discussion on Western Balkans

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman previously announced that he would request today in Luxembourg that EU foreign ministers hold a comprehensive discussion on Western Balkans at one of their future meetings, FoNet reports.

“I will reiterate the need for a comprehensive discussion on the Western Balkans at one of our next meetings,” Grlić Radman said.

He added that Lajčák has full support for his efforts.

“I hope that Serbia and Kosovo will reach a comprehensive agreement, because the status quo is not an option,” said Grlić Radman.

He said that relations between Serbia and Kosovo were not the only challenge the region was facing.

“I would mention Bosnia and Herzegovina, which even 25 years after the Dayton Agreement was signed needs help to solve challenges on its European path,” Grlić Radman said.

EU foreign ministers also discussed relations with Russia, the possibility of additional sanctions against those responsible for election fraud and violence in Belarus and sanctions against those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.