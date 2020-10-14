News in brief
News
Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue
Economy & Business
Energy & Environment
Europe
European Integration
Analyses
Interviews
Opinions
Infographics
Video
Western Balkans
North Macedonia
Croatia
Montenegro
Serbia
Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kosovo
Search
Wednesday, 14. October 2020
About
Impressum
Contact
European Western Balkans
News in brief
News
Lajčák: International organizations are “eyes and ears” in Kosovo
EU sends further protective equipment to North Macedonia and Montenegro
Lajčák: The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is clearly connected with the European future of Kosovo and Serbia
Lajčák: Brussels expects a far-reaching decision from Vučić on the Kosovo issue
Zaev: There might be no intergovernmental conference in December
All
Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue
Economy & Business
Energy & Environment
Europe
European Integration
Analyses
Transport Community in favor of permanent Green Lines in the Western Balkans
Shadow report “State of Democracy in Serbia 2020” now available online
Law on Prevention of Corruption – The new hope for fighting corruption in Serbia?
What did Serbia and Kosovo sign in Washington?
Can we expect progress in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue?
Interviews
[EWB Interview] Mariano: Western Balkan states could contribute to security and defense of NATO
[EWB Interview] Minuto-Rizzo: Serbia and NATO should develop personal ties and practical connections
[EWB Interview] Bregu: Western Balkans can not lose another decade marked with new instabilities
[EWB Interview] Von Cramon: We need to convince the EPP that their behaviour towards Vučić is harming the EU’s credibility
[EWB Interview] Mrdak: Accepting the new methodology reflects readiness to develop our society
Opinions
EC report on North Macedonia: The country has maintained a steady pace of progress
EC report on BiH: Huge number of challenges for a small country
Ring them Bells
EC report on Montenegro: Many challenges lie ahead
In times like these anchored cooperation-bashkepunim-saradnja-suradnja-саработка-сарадња, takes on more importance
Infographics
Video
Western Balkans
North Macedonia
Croatia
Montenegro
Serbia
Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kosovo
Candidate status
Negotiation process
Infographics
Equalisation of excise duty on strong alcoholic beverages
By
EWB
-
14.10.2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
New outlook of EU accession negotiations
From Production to the Market
Economy against COVID-19
EU response to the COVID-19 in the Western Balkans
Proposal for a Reformed Enlargement Methodology
European Western Balkans is a web portal that focuses on the Western Balkans countries and reports on the development of the EU’s enlargement policy. The portal was launched in 2014 by the Centre for Contemporary Politics.
Terms and conditions
Copyright © 2017, Centar savremene politike – European Western Balkans
Be responsible to yourself and others.
STAY HOME!
#stayhome
Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.
Avoid touching your face, mouth, nose and eyes.
Ventilate your rooms and clothes.
Avoid handshake.
Avoid larger groups of people.
Maintain social distance.
Do not spread unverified information!