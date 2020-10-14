Lajčák and Thaçi: Kosovo needs the dialogue

PRISTINA – EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák wrote on his Twitter account today, after a meeting with Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, that they agreed that Kosovo needs the dialogue, as well as a comprehensive agreement, FoNet reports.

“I had a very good and extremely insightful conversation with President Hashim Thaçi. We agreed that Kosovo needs the Dialogue and needs a comprehensive agreement,” Lajčák wrote.

After the meeting, Thaçi stated that they primarily discussed reaching a final agreement between Kosovo and Serbia during the meeting.

“I can conclude that our conversation was correct, constructive, open and friendly, and it referred to finding opportunities for reaching a final agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, which would mean mutual recognition and the possibility for Kosovo to join the UN,” Thaçi said.

He also demanded that the European Union move faster to the liberalization of the visa regime for the citizens of Kosovo, stating that the only future for Kosovo is to be part of NATO and the EU.

“Kosovo has met all the criteria and I believe the time has come for the European Union to put the possibility of mutual recognition talks on the table, because that should be the first point of the agreement,” Thaçi said, expressing confidence that only mutual recognition can guarantee peace and stability in the region and friendship between the two countries.

He pointed out that he talked about the same topics with Lajčák in Brussels and with American officials in Washington.

“I see EU-US coordination. That is a good and encouraging message to be united in relation to Serbia, which would enable faster economic development,” Thaçi concluded.

Petković: T he only way to continue the dialogue is for Pristina to respect its obligations from the Brussels Agreemen

The new Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, Petar Petković, assessed today that the only way to continue the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is for Pristina to respect its obligations from the Brussels Agreement and enable the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities (CMS).

He said in a statement that it would be better for the dialogue if Kosovo President informed EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák when he would enable the formation of the CMS, than to present a “wish list” of mutual recognition and Kosovo’s membership in the United Nations.

Petković assessed that the candidacy of topics that are not in the realm of the real will not help to move the dialogue from the deadlock.

“The only way for the process of normalization of relations to continue, not only formally but also essentially, is for Pristina to fulfill its obligations undertaken seven and a half years ago and finally stop obstructing the formation of the CMS,” Petković said.

He added that the public was deprived of information on how the EU regulates the fact that “signatures on agreements, or a given word” mean nothing to Pristina.

Petković added that Belgrade remains sincerely committed to dialogue, but that there can be no more productive dialogue with “dishonest and uncredible party.”

“I am sure that we will find the understanding of our European partners,” said Petković.